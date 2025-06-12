Transfer tracker: The 24 names linked with Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman this summer
As Sunderland prepare for life back in the Premier League, Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey are already working behind the scenes to strengthen Régis Le Bris’ squad.
Below is a running list of every player linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer as excitement begins to build for an interesting summer transfer window ahead of Sunderland’s return to the Premier League following promotion through the play-offs.
Reinildo Mandava
Age: 31
Position: LB
Current club: Free agent (last with Atletico Madrid)
The experienced full-back is a free agent following his time with Atletico Madrid and has been floated as a potential addition. His pedigree and leadership could appeal to Sunderland as they seek experienced reinforcements on the left side of defence.
Matthis Abline
Age: 22
Position: ST
Current club: Nantes
The FC Nantes striker has been linked in French media, with Sunderland reportedly facing competition from Burnley, Brentford, and Ligue 1 clubs. Known for his movement and eye for goal, Abline fits the club’s recruitment model in terms of age and upside.
Lennon Miller
Age: 18
Position: CM
Current club: Motherwell
The Motherwell teenager made his full Scotland debut earlier this month and has been linked with a switch to Wearside. Sunderland are reportedly preparing an ambitious offer, despite competition from both Celtic and Rangers. Miller has also previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund.
Amad Diallo
Age: 22
Position: CAM, RW
Current club: Manchester United
Amad became a fan favourite during his previous loan spell on Wearside and has once again been linked with a return. He has become a key player Manchester United, but speculation over another move continues, though it feel unlikely given the attacker’s contract situation.
Vladyslav Vanat
Age: 23
Position: ST
Current club: Dynamo Kyiv
Vanat finished as top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and has reportedly emerged as a key target. The Dynamo Kyiv forward is understood to be drawing attention from across Europe, but Sunderland are said to be leading the race for his signature. He’s currently on international duty with Ukraine’s U21s.
Tommy Doyle
Age: 23
Position: CM
Current club: Wolves
Doyle has impressed during loan spells in the Championship and is expected to be on the move again this summer. Reports suggest Sunderland are among the clubs tracking his situation at Manchester City.
Oscar Bobb
Age: 21
Position: CAM
Current club: Manchester City
Another Manchester City product, Bobb has been mooted as a potential loan or permanent option. He’s considered one of the more creative young players in City’s ranks and would offer flair in the final third.
Habib Diarra
Age: 21
Position: CM
Current club: Strasbourg
The midfielder has been linked in overseas reports, bringing energy and technical ability in midfield. Sunderland are reportedly monitoring his situation.
Chris Mepham
Age: 27
Position: CB
Current club: Bournemouth
The Wales international defender has been named in connection with Sunderland following promotion. His experience at club and international level makes him an appealing defensive option.
Kwame Poku
Age: 23
Position: RW
Current club: Peterborough United
Poku has caught attention with his performances in recent seasons and has reportedly been monitored by Sunderland. He offers pace and creativity from midfield.
Joe Gomez
Age: 28
Position: CB/RB
Current club: Liverpool
While a highly ambitious link, Gomez has been loosely associated with Sunderland in the gossip columns. His versatility and Premier League experience are his standout traits.
Luis Malagón
Age: 28
Position: GK
Current club: Club América
The Mexican goalkeeper has reportedly attracted interest from Sunderland as they consider their goalkeeping options. He is currently a key player at Club América.
Wilfried Singo
Age: 24
Position: RWB
Current club: AS Monaco
Singo has been linked before with English clubs and is once again being mentioned as a possible Sunderland target. His athleticism and attacking instincts from wide areas make him a standout candidate.
Eddy Kouadio
Age: 19
Position: CB
Current club: Fiorentina
A young and promising defender, Kouadio has reportedly been tracked by Sunderland among other clubs. He fits the profile of a developmental signing.
Modibo Sagnan
Age: 26
Position: CB
Current club: Real Sociedad
Sagnan has had loan stints across Europe and has been linked with Sunderland. He brings strength and presence in central defence.
Otar Kiteishvili
Age: 29
Position: CM
Current club: Sturm Graz
Kiteishvili is a creative Georgian midfielder who has reportedly been offered to English clubs. Sunderland are one of the sides understood to be evaluating his potential.
Ahmet Gürleyen
Age: 26
Position: CB
Current club: SV Wehen Wiesbaden
Gürleyen has been loosely linked in European press with a move to England. Sunderland are said to be keeping tabs on the centre-back.
Max Johnston
Age: 21
Position: RB
Current club: Sturm Graz
Johnston is a young Scottish full-back who has previously been scouted by English clubs. Reports this summer suggest Sunderland are among those keeping watch.
Jordan Henderson
Age: 34
Position: CDM
Current club: Ajax
A sentimental link more than anything concrete at this stage. The former Sunderland player has been linked with a return, and although unlikely, his future is one to keep an eye on.
Demarai Gray
Age: 28
Position: LW
Current club: Al-Ettifaq
Gray has been named in transfer speculation involving Sunderland. The winger has Premier League experience and remains a potentially attractive free transfer option.
Cédric Kipré
Age: 28
Position: CB
Current club: West Bromwich Albion
Kipré has impressed over the past season and is one of several Championship defenders being linked with a step up. Sunderland are reportedly among his admirers.
Vladimir Coufal
Age: 32
Position: CB
Current club: Free agent (last at Wes Ham)
Coufal free agent this summer after leaving West Ham upon the expiration of his contract following five years with the Irons and has been linked with a host of clubs including Sunderland.
Harry Toffolo
Age: 29
Position: LB
Current club: Free agent (last at Nottingham Forest)
Nottingham Forest have confirmed that reported Sunderland transfer target Harry Toffolo will leave the club this summer. The Black Cats have been linked with reinforcements in the full-back department.
Michael Cooper
Age: 25
Position: GK
Current club: Sheffield United
Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer, with Premier League rivals Leeds United and Everton also showing interest.
