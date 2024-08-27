Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are said to have tabled a £5million for the striker ahead of deadline day

Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon has been left out of Steve Cooper’s Leicester City squad to face Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Reports emerged on Monday stating Sunderland had bid £5million for the striker, with several other Championship clubs credited with an interest in making late approaches to prise him away from the King Power Stadium this week. Norwich City, Stoke City, and Sheffield United are all also said to be keen.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international signed for Leicester from Everton last year, but has since made just three starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Midlands, scoring three goals and assisting two more in the process. Cannon started the first game of the season on the bench but has not been named in a squad since and was left out of Cooper’s squad to face Tranmere in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

When asked about Cannon’s future, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury, Cooper said: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players.

“We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”