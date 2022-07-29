Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web.

Striker set for Middlesbrough move

Sunderland are looking to sign at least two more strikers before the end of the transfer window, and have been credited with interest in Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe.

Matthew Hoppe playing for the USA national team. (Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images)

According to MLS reporter Tom Bogert, the Black Cats were tracking the USA international, yet he also claimed that Championship rivals Middlesbrough had made an offer for the 21-year-old.

It’s since been reported by TeamTalk that Boro hope to announce the signing of Hoppe this week.

Rangers’ stance on Ross Stewart

Ahead of Sunderland’s game against Coventry, Neil was asked about Ross Stewart’s contract situation at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his current deal, while the Black Cats do have a club option to extend that by a further year.

Sunderland plan to reward Stewart with a new long-term contract this summer, after the striker scored 26 League One goals last season.

"In terms of his contract, I'm pretty sure something will get resolved,” replied Neil when asked about the situation.

Stewart has been linked with several clubs in recent months, including SPL side Rangers.

It had been reported that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side could be looking for a replacement for Alfredo Morelos, yet the Colombian looks set to sign a new deal at Ibrox.

According to Football Scotland, Stewart is not necessarily a priority on Rangers’ shortlist ‘but he is, indeed, on that list.’

Defender re-signs for Derby

Another position where Sunderland are looking to strengthen is at left-back.

The Black Cats were loosely linked with Derby defender Craig Forsyth following the end of his contract at Pride Park, yet the 33-year-old has now signed a new one-year deal with the Rams.