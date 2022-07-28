Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart's outstanding campaign last time out, in which he scored 26 goals, saw him tracked by a number of clubs across the UK.

The 26-year-old currently has one year left of his contract, though the club are protected by an option to extend that automatically for a further season.

Their plan all along, however, has been to reward his excellent progress with a significantly improved long-term deal.

Though there has of yet been no resolution, head coach Neil said this morning that he had no concerns over the situation on the eve of the new season.

"Listen, naturally when you've got good players who've done well, they deserve to be rewarded for that," Neil said.

"In terms of his contract, I'm pretty sure something will get resolved.

"We're eager for Ross to stay.

"I don't see there being any issue with that, Ross is happy, I spoke to him the other day and he's content with where he is. He's just looking forward to the start of the season."

In the aftermath of Sunderland's win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told The Echo that Stewart was one of a number of players that would likely be in line for a new deal.

The Black Cats have since then agreed a new contract until 2026 with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

"There are several who would be in that batch of players that we think have got contracts, but that we want to protect the club and create the right structure," Speakman said.

"Ross has had an incredible season so for us, we’re always trying to protect players like that who have performed so well and naturally, you want to try and reward players.

"It gives inspiration to other people as well [to perform] and you want to keep that cycle going. You want that culture at the club."