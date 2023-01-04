The Black Cats are working hard to strengthen their striking options, with head coach Tony Mowbray hinting last week there could potentially be two breakthroughs on the horizon.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland are keen on signing Surridge while Championship leaders Burnley are also interested in a loan deal.

The 24-year-old striker joined Forest from Stoke a year ago and helped Steve Cooper’s side win promotion to the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 17 Championship appearances during the second half of the last campaign.

Yet Surridge has made just 10 Premier League appearances this season and looks increasingly likely to leave the City Ground this month.

Another player who has attracted interest from several Championship clubs is Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

Sunderland are one of several clubs who have been linked with the 21-year-old, while Preston have expressed a desire to re-sign the player following a loan spell at Deepdale last term.

Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )

Yet according to TeamTalk, Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the England Under-21 international until the end of the season.

Archer has played just 43 minutes in the Premier League since Villa made the decision to keep him in the summer.