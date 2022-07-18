Here’s some of the latest SAFC transfer gossip from around the web:
Sunderland face striker battle
It’s no secret that Sunderland are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, with Alex Neil saying he wants to add more competition and variety to his forward line.
The Black Cats remain interested in Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, who impressed while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season, yet they may have to wait until later in the window for a decision.
When asked on Twitter if there are any new Sunderland striker links, journalist Alan Nixon replied: “Working on one that a few are after … don’t think it’s out yet … three or four clubs want the guy …”
Morrison set for MLS move
Sunderland were one of a handful of Championship clubs linked with former Manchester United playmaker Ravel Morrison.
The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract expired at Derby, while Football Insider claimed in June that Sunderland, Huddersfield and Preston were battling to sign him.
That report appeared wide of the mark, though, and Morrison now looks set to join former Derby boss Wayne Rooney at DC United.
The Athletic report that Morrison is on the verge of signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the MLS club.
Sheffield United wait on Reda Khadra decision
Another player who has been linked with a move to Sunderland is Brighton winger Reda Khadra.
The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Blackburn last season, yet Sheffield United now appear in pole position to sign him.
According to our sister title the Sheffield Star, the Blades are waiting to hear if Reda Khadra accepts their invitation to join them on loan.
It’s also been claimed that Khadra visited Bramall Lane last week, with the Star reporting “he was given a presentation outlining how United plan to use him next season by manager Paul Heckingbottom and other members of his coaching staff.”