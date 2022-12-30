The 29-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Black Cats after signing a two-year deal on Wearside in the summer of 2021.

He was a key part of the Sunderland side which won promotion from League One last season, and has also been a regular starter in the Championship this campaign.

Yet according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, several second-tier clubs are monitoring Pritchard’s situation, including the player’s former club Norwich City.

Stoke, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, have also been credited with interest.

Pritchard was forced off with a recurrence of his calf injury during Sunderland’s 4-1 win at Wigan last time out.

"We’re really disappointed over Pritch," said Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray after the match.

"We’ll have to assess whether it was right that he went onto the pitch, yet he had trained for a good few days and was really confident, ready and chomping at the bit. That’s a real frustration for us, of course.”

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Stoke are also one of several clubs who have been linked with a January move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claimed this week that ‘Middlesbrough are showing the strongest interest’ in the striker from a clutch of clubs, with Blackburn Stoke and Rangers also said to be ‘keen.’

