Sunderland are chasing three new signings – including £17m striker Armand Laurienté and Josh Dasilva

Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive continues to pick up speed, with fresh reports linking the Black Cats to three high-profile targets as Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman shape a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

Top of the agenda is Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, who has emerged as a serious target for Sunderland in recent days. Italian outlet Il Sussidiario claims the club are willing to offer around €20million (£17million) for the Frenchman, who scored 18 and assisted six in Serie B last season. Laurienté is a player Le Bris knows well from their time together at Lorient, and Sunderland's interest appears concrete, with discussions reportedly already underway. The 25-year-old can operate across the front line and would bring pace, flair and end product to the club’s attack.

In a similarly ambitious move, reports from Italy suggest Sunderland are eyeing a swoop for AS Roma left-back Angelino. According to Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia, the Black Cats are exploring a deal for the Spaniard, who made 51 appearances last season and remains under contract at the Serie A club. Saudi side Al Hilal were previously close to securing his signature, while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been linked. Crucially, Angelino played under Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi at Roma – a connection that could tip the scales in Sunderland’s favour.

Angelino brings elite pedigree, having featured for the likes of PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig and Manchester City earlier in his career. The 28-year-old would immediately strengthen a position Sunderland are known to be targeting, and his ability to create from deep areas could add a new dimension to Le Bris’ evolving system.

Meanwhile, Josh Dasilva is another name on Sunderland’s radar. SportsBoom reports that both Sunderland and Fulham are willing to take a calculated gamble on the out-of-contract Brentford midfielder, who has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury. Dasilva, a key part of the Bees’ 2021 promotion-winning side, hasn’t featured since January 2024 but remains highly regarded across the English game. Brentford are helping him through his recovery at their training facility, and Sunderland could land a top-tier talent without a transfer fee, provided he proves his fitness.

The pursuit of Dasilva aligns with Sunderland’s strategy of identifying undervalued assets with potential upside, and reflects the club’s desire to add Premier League experience to a relatively youthful squad. With links to Laurienté, Angelino, Dasilva, and others like Mario Pašalić, Joe Gomez, and Sam Johnstone also circulating, Sunderland are seemingly targeting a higher-calibre of player following promotion to the Premier League. Whether all these deals come off remains to be seen, but there’s no question the Black Cats are operating with serious intent as they prepare for their top-flight return.

