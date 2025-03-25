A look at how Sunderland conduct their transfer business

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, it won’t be too long before Sunderland delve back into the market in an attempt to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

But while it remains to be seen which division the Black Cats will be playing in this time next year - and as such, what kind of markets they will be shopping in over the coming months - one thing that is unlikely to change is the manner in which they conduct their recruitment. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how Sunderland go about their transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BACKGROUND PHASE & PREPARATION

The revamp of Sunderland's recruitment operation that followed Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman's arrival at the club means that recruitment is now a year-round operation, the vast majority of which happens outside of the control of the head coach.

Sunderland's commitment to a strategy of signing young players with high resale value is, under the current hierarchy, non-negotiable. Not only are head coaches expected to work within that parameter, but they're actively recruited because they have a background in youth development, as was the case with Régis Le Bris. Those head coaches are also expected to implement a high-intensity, attacking playing style which allows Sunderland to recruit players who will fit their philosophy regardless of who is in the dugout at any one time. While head coaches of course have the freedom to tinker the shape and approach of the team from game to game depending on player availability and opposition, recruitment is broadly tailored to a variation of 4-3-3, with extensive profiles built for each position. A level of athleticism and application to contribute to Sunderland's out-of-possession shape and press is deemed a non-negotiable in each one.

The identification of those high-potential players who'll work in that style is a constant process, and is done through a combination of data analysis and traditional scouting. While initially Sunderland invested in their own data department, this is now done in partnership with external data companies.

Led by head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, Sunderland will also scout these players in person and do a lot of background work on their background and personality. This means Harvey spends a huge amount of time on the road between transfer windows, often scouting abroad. Sometimes the process can work the other way round, where a player is spotted in person and then the data analysis is then done to build a fuller picture. Those trips can also help Harvey build relationships in markets that could prove fruitful in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEPPING UP THE FOCUS FOR A NEW WINDOW

As the new window approaches, Sunderland begin the process of narrowing down their search. The first stage of this is to undertake a squad audit. This means assessing the progress of the players in the squad, in order to identify the areas where more reinforcements are likely to be needed and whether this can be done internally (squad player making unexpectedly good progress, a player out on loan showing promising signs, an academy prospect) or whether recruitment is needed. Sunderland will also at this stage start contingency planning, identifying players who they could lose should they draw a huge bid from elsewhere, or whose contract situation leaves the club vulnerable. The first-team coaching staff will start now to get involved at this point in the process, sitting in on the meetings with recruitment staff and offering their opinions.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

SELECT AND ENGAGE

As Sunderland enter the window, the head coach becomes an even more critical part of the window. The discussions will move to potential targets, with clips and analysis sent to the first-team staff for their views and judgements. The idea is to use all that background work to be prepared and understand which players might be available, but football is of course a fast-paced environment and so unexpected opportunities can emerge. Like all clubs, Sunderland will lean on their extensive network of contacts and agents in the game and sometimes a player can be pushed in your direction that you might not have anticipated.

The head coach is also able to offer their own recommendations and providing they fit with the club's broader strategy, Wilson Isidor was signed in no small part because Le Bris knew his background from his time as a young player in France. Sunderland won't sign a player without the approval of the head coach but equally, they won't sign a player purely because of the request of a head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is agreement across the board on a target, then the final phase of the process begins and Sunderland look to get the deal done. Harvey does a huge amount of work in dialogue with other clubs and contacts on getting a deal over the line, but the responsibility ultimately resides with Speakman. In turn, Speakman operates within the budget and parameters set by the board of directors, where the responsibility for the club's fortunes ultimately resides.

Your next Sunderland read: Tottenham reportedly submit £38m transfer 'bid' for Sunderland star Chris Rigg during international break