Sunderland promotion hero Patrick Roberts is reportedly wanted by Derby County ahead of a tense transfer deadline day

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts is attracting growing interest from the Championship, with Derby County among several clubs keen on a possible deal before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Sun and Alan Nixon claims Derby are exploring the possibility of signing the 28-year-old and could make a cash offer to beat rival Championship clubs to his signature. It is understood the Rams would be prepared to offer Roberts a three-year contract, while Sunderland are likely to consider selling at the right price.

Roberts, who joined Sunderland from Manchester City in January 2022, has become a firm fan favourite on Wearside and played a pivotal role in the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League. He famously scored the play-off semi-final winner against Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 and provided the assist for Eliezer Mayenda’s decisive goal at Wembley in May, which sealed the Black Cats’ return to the top flight.

The Echo understands that Roberts has already attracted interest from multiple La Liga clubs earlier this summer, but sources close to the player indicated he was not considering a move away from Wearside at the time. Two Spanish sides contacted Roberts’ representatives, but their approaches were rejected, with the winger determined to fight for his place under Régis Le Bris despite increased competition following Sunderland’s summer spending.

The arrivals of Chemsdine Talbi from Brest in a £19million deal and Simon Adingra from Brighton for £24million have intensified the battle for minutes on the right-hand side, potentially limiting Roberts’ Premier League opportunities this season.

At this stage, a deal is not thought to be close, but with Roberts now into the final year of his contract – albeit with Sunderland holding an option to extend by a further 12 months – the situation could evolve quickly on deadline day should game time become restricted or further reinforcements arrive before Monday at 7pm or in January.

Roberts has made over 130 appearances for Sunderland, scoring eight goals, and also brings Premier League experience from earlier spells with Fulham, Celtic, and Girona. While the winger remains focused on continuing his Sunderland story, interest from both England and abroad continues to grow, making this one to watch as the transfer window enters its final stages.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

