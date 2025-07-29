Sunderland could be about to make a move for another Bayer Leverkusen player

Sunderland are set to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli.

That’s according to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens, who says that the Black Cats are ready to rival fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature. Sunderland are close to a deal to sign Granit Xhaka from the Bundesliga club, paying an initial fee of around €15 million with around €5 million in further add-ons.

Sunderland will then return to see if they can conclude a deal to sign Morocco international Adli, who has extensive top-level experience. Adli is a versatile forward capable of playing in a number of positions, but has played a lot of football on the left wing. That has emerged as a priority position for the club in recent weeks, after Romaine Mundle suffered a significant hamstring injury and a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté fell through.

Speaking at the end of the recent camp in Portugal, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that the club would look to move in that position following recent setbacks.

“It's fair to say we will have a recruitment to make in this position,” Le Bris said.

“Simon has a good background in the Premier League but if he's alone in this position, we'll struggle. Chemsdine is young and has many games but is very young for the Premier League. So we'll need to reinforce this part of the squad. We'll see, because it's not an easy position.”

Adli is understood to be valued at around £23 million, and the Bundesliga club are willing to do business. The player himself is said to prefer a move to England.

Sunderland are still looking to be very active in the transfer market, and want to sign at least one central defender and a goalkeeper ahead of the new campaign.