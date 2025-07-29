Live

Team news and live score updates as Sunderland take on Hull City in latest pre-season friendly

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
Sunderland are back in pre-season action on Tuesday night

Sunderland are back in action when they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night.

Régis Le Bris is looking for a response from his squad after the heavy 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, and with the Premier League season now drawing ever closer. We’ll be bringing you all the latest throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with team news right through to the post-match reaction.

Hull City v Sunderland LIVE

21:18 BST

POST

Sunderland getting sliced open on the break now.

Another break sees Ndala, who only signed on loan from Manchester City today, smash an effort off the far post. Moore was well beaten.

21:15 BST

GOAL HULL

Excellent break.

Sunderland have played well since the changes but they’re exposed when a long ball is played into Joseph. He holds Jenson Jones off and tees up Kamara, who has a very simple finish.

21:11 BST

Sunderland's new XI

Moore; Tutierov, Lavery, Jones, Huggins; Roberts, Browne, Neil, Aleksic; Abdullahi, Ogunsuyi

21:10 BST

Ok - Sunderland changing the entire team bar the goalkeeper here.

Bear with me....

21:09 BST

Both teams getting ready to make wholesale changes here. Probably around the 70-minute mark you’d think.

21:08 BST

CHANCE

Hull should be ahead. Lovely cross to the back post - where Palmer towers above Hume but heads wide of the near post.

21:06 BST

Diarra just overhits a pass and Mayenda can’t gather in the box.

21:05 BST

Le Fee puts the free kick very high and very wide. Not been his night tonight.

21:05 BST

Le Fee and Sadiki play a nice 1-2 and the latter is brought down as he breaks forward.

Sunderland lifting the tempo a bit.

21:04 BST

CHANCE

Good build-up play.

Hume finds Mayenda, whose low effort is blocked well by Pandur. Sunderland’s best chance of the half.

21:01 BST

Talbi sets Mayenda away but the offside flag is raised.

21:00 BST

57 mins

Good ball into the box from Hull and Ballard does very, very well to rise highest and head clear.

Good spell for the hosts.

20:59 BST

Excellent pass out wide from Charlie Hughes. Kamara beats Jones, but Seelt clears well inside his box.

20:57 BST

Almost a huge chance for Hull - excellent defending from Le Fee in his own box just as Slater gets ready to pull the trigger.

Jenson Seelt then makes a very good block to deny Kasey Palmer when he shoots from inside the box.

20:54 BST

Good delivery from Le Fee - but Ajayi is equal to it and clears.

20:53 BST

Lovely from Talbi - opening up the pitch with his touch. Adingra carries the ball to the edge but maybe delays too long and his effort is deflected wide.

20:53 BST

50 mins

Not a great deal from Sunderland in the early stages of the half. Hull seeing most of the ball at the moment.

20:51 BST

Nice cross from Ryan Giles - who has been a threat. Moore is off his line and gathers at his near post.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice