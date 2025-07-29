Team news and live score updates as Sunderland take on Hull City in latest pre-season friendly
Sunderland are back in action when they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night.
Régis Le Bris is looking for a response from his squad after the heavy 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, and with the Premier League season now drawing ever closer. We’ll be bringing you all the latest throughout the night in our live blog below, starting with team news right through to the post-match reaction.
Hull City v Sunderland LIVE
POST
Sunderland getting sliced open on the break now.
Another break sees Ndala, who only signed on loan from Manchester City today, smash an effort off the far post. Moore was well beaten.
GOAL HULL
Excellent break.
Sunderland have played well since the changes but they’re exposed when a long ball is played into Joseph. He holds Jenson Jones off and tees up Kamara, who has a very simple finish.
Sunderland's new XI
Moore; Tutierov, Lavery, Jones, Huggins; Roberts, Browne, Neil, Aleksic; Abdullahi, Ogunsuyi
Ok - Sunderland changing the entire team bar the goalkeeper here.
Bear with me....
Both teams getting ready to make wholesale changes here. Probably around the 70-minute mark you’d think.
CHANCE
Hull should be ahead. Lovely cross to the back post - where Palmer towers above Hume but heads wide of the near post.
Diarra just overhits a pass and Mayenda can’t gather in the box.
Le Fee puts the free kick very high and very wide. Not been his night tonight.
Le Fee and Sadiki play a nice 1-2 and the latter is brought down as he breaks forward.
Sunderland lifting the tempo a bit.
CHANCE
Good build-up play.
Hume finds Mayenda, whose low effort is blocked well by Pandur. Sunderland’s best chance of the half.
Talbi sets Mayenda away but the offside flag is raised.
57 mins
Good ball into the box from Hull and Ballard does very, very well to rise highest and head clear.
Good spell for the hosts.
Excellent pass out wide from Charlie Hughes. Kamara beats Jones, but Seelt clears well inside his box.
Almost a huge chance for Hull - excellent defending from Le Fee in his own box just as Slater gets ready to pull the trigger.
Jenson Seelt then makes a very good block to deny Kasey Palmer when he shoots from inside the box.
Good delivery from Le Fee - but Ajayi is equal to it and clears.
Lovely from Talbi - opening up the pitch with his touch. Adingra carries the ball to the edge but maybe delays too long and his effort is deflected wide.
50 mins
Not a great deal from Sunderland in the early stages of the half. Hull seeing most of the ball at the moment.
Nice cross from Ryan Giles - who has been a threat. Moore is off his line and gathers at his near post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.