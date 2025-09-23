All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

Sunderland could be set to offload a number of first team players during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats were the architects of a frantic and ambitious summer rebuild following their promotion back to the Premier League, bringing in 14 new players and spending in excess of £150 million.

Naturally, such a comprehensive revamp has left some members of Regis Le Bris’ squad struggling for consistent game time, and according to online outlet Football Insider, Sunderland may look to move on several players on the periphery of the head coach’s plans when the market reopens in the new year.

An excerpt from their report reads: “Sources say that Sunderland will look to sell or loan out some of their unwanted first team players when the transfer window reopens, in order to raise funds for any potential signings.”

One name that is mentioned specifically as a potential departure is that of Dennis Cirkin. The full-back is currently sidelined through injury, and has not featured for the Black Cats so far this season. At the time of writing, his contract at the Stadium of Light is due to expire next summer, and he is facing heightened competition for a starting berth following the arrivals of both Reinildo Mandava and Arthur Masuaku.

In recent days, it has been suggested that Cirkin’s former club, Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring his situation amid ongoing uncertainty over his long-term future in the North East.

Wolves outbid Sunderland for Matthis Abline

Elsewhere, reports in France suggest that Sunderland made a move to sign Nantes striker Matthis Albine this summer, but were outbid by Wolves, who ultimately walked away from a deal for the 22-year-old.

The Black Cats were linked with a whole host of players over the course of the transfer window, with Albine amongst those to be repeatedly touted as an option on Wearside. Nantes were reluctant to part company with the promising talent, however, and dug their heels in with a hefty valuation that would eventually deter both Sunderland and Wolves.

As per Ouest-France, Regis Le Bris’ side submitted a bid of around £17.5 million for Albine, but were comfortably outstripped by Wolves, who tabled an offer of around £26.2 million. Neither package proved to be enough to tempt Nantes into a sale, however, with the French outfit holding out for a price tag closer to £34.9 million.

Marseille and Paris FC are also understood to have expressed an interest in the France U21s international, and it is suggested that the player himself has had his head turned by the prospect of an exit, meaning that the saga could be reignited in January.

