The 20-year-old officially signed for the Black Cats on a one-year contract in the summer following a trial with the club during the 2021/22 season, when he regularly represented the under-23s side.

Spellman has since trained with Sunderland’s senior squad during pre-season and made his competitive debut by coming off the bench during this season’s Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday.

Still, the decision has been made for Spellman, who previously represented Northern League side Chester-Le-Street, to join Whitby and gain further senior experience.

Whitby manager Nathan Haslam told the club’s website: "He made his debut for the Sunderland first team a couple of weeks ago.

"He's a young boy with lots of potential and lots of pace. He's very direct and he's going to be an asset to us without a doubt.

"I think it's a thing that works for both clubs. For Sunderland it's good to get one of their young players into playing men's football, and for us it's about bringing in quality.

"He's in for an initial month and we're going to make as much use of him as we physically can."

Spellman has made four appearances for Sunderland Under-21s in Premier League 2, Division 2, this season after the age limit of the competition was reduced for this season.