All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s pre-season campaign gets underway on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats having already enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market following their triumphant return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in May.

But while Regis Le Bris has welcomed five new faces into his squad - as well as sealing a permanent agreement for Enzo Le Fée - the gossip and speculation shows no signs of slowing down on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, here are a couple of the transfer stories that you might have missed over the past day or two...

Sunderland shelve Valentin Rongier transfer interest

One player who Sunderland will reportedly not look to sign this summer is Olympique Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier. Earlier in the week, continental outlet L’Equipe suggested that Black Cats Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi had been in contact with the French giants over the prospect of a deal for the 30-year-old, who is expected to leave the Stade Velodrome this summer.

Rongier has entered the final year of his deal on the continent, and while he has returned for pre-season, uncertainty over his long-term future lingers. Back in February, the midfielder was offered a contract extension by Marseille, but after having rejected the proposal, negotiations have subsequently come to a halt. As such, a decision has supposedly been made to let him depart over the coming weeks.

A fresh update from Foot Mercato seemingly puts pay to any hopes of him arriving in the North East, however. It is understood that after an initial enquiry, Sunderland have decided not to pursue a deal for the player after all, with his asking price of around £8.6 million touted as one possible reason for their reluctance. Nevertheless, three more unnamed clubs are said to be monitoring Rongier’s situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ishe Samuels-Smith nears Strasbourg transfer

Elsewhere, reported Sunderland target Ishe Samuels-Smith looks set to sign for French side RC Strasbourg, according to a report from Football Insider. The Chelsea defender was linked with a potential move to Wearside by online outlet TEAMtalk last month, with Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR also touted as admirers.

But it would appear that the starlet’s future lies on the continent. Predominantly a left-back, but also capable of playing in a central role, Samuels-Smith is understood to have been in France for discussions with Strasbourg in recent days, and has already visited the club’s training ground.

As such, Chelsea are said to be in “advanced talks” with their sister club over a deal worth somewhere in the region of £5.1 million. If a transfer is rubber-stamped, Samuels-Smith will follow Mathis Amougou from West London to the Grand Est region, with the teenage midfielder sealing a permanent switch earlier in the summer having made just two first-team appearances at Stamford Bridge since his January arrival from Saint-Etienne.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Jordan Henderson's next club named as midfielder makes big decision