According to reports in the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.

Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin is reportedly a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur (Picture by FRANK REID)

Cirkin, who has made just-shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.

According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.