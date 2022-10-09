Sunderland transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur want to re-sign £6million rated SAFC star
Dennis Cirkin has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light - and has reportedly caught the eye of his former club.
According to reports in the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.
Read More
Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.
Most Popular
Cirkin, who has made just-shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.
According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.
The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.