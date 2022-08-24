Sunderland transfer news: This is what Alex Neil has said ahead of window closing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window closes a week on Thursday, September 1 and Sunderland are still looking to add reinforcements.

Club officials have been in talks over a deal for Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette, but the 18-year-old is one of numerous targets as the window enters its final stages.

Neil is in particular still eager to sign another striker, and needs more defensive cover.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has said he is ‘very confident’ the club will do further business ahead of the window closing in a week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has also been strongly linked.

Speaking more generally last Friday, Neil said: "It's not changed in terms of our need for reinforcements, we've talked about needing more from the start of the window.

"We do need to recruit.

"For us, we will be recruiting, I'm very confident that we'll have players in sooner rather than later.

"We know the job that we've got to do.

"It always is hectic at the end of the window, but what I will say is that I'm hopeful that we will get a couple in before the sweep at the end.

"Things are certainly moving in the right direction. We'll see how we go.

"We most certainly will be here [late on deadline day]," he added.

"It's inevitable, for one position and potentially two depending on what we're looking at.