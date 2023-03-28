A fair few players have starred in the Championship this season, should Sunderland look to sign any of them?

The final stretch of the league season is underway as teams jostle for position at both ends of the table. With the end of the season in sight, the summer transfer window is slowly closing in, giving Sunderland another chance to strengthen their squad.

But just who should they be targeting when the window reopens? Could the answer be right on their doorstep? A whole host of players have impressed in the second-tier this season and shown they are more than capable of performing at Championship level.

Here, we take a look at nine of the Championship’s top performers this season that Sunderland could sign when the summer transfer window opens.

How many of these would you like to see at the Stadium of Light next season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Tony Mowbray Could Sunderland add any of these nine standout players to Mowbray's squad this summer? (Picture by Frank Reid) Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Giles Giles leads the way in the assists chart this season. The Wolves loanee has impressed for Boro this season and will likely have his Molineux future assessed during pre-season where he could be allowed to leave either on-loan or on a permanent basis. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Manning Swansea City may have disappointed in the league, but Manning has consistently delivered for the Swans, becoming one of the Championship’s most reliable performers. Out of contract and aged just 26, he could be a steal on a free transfer this summer. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4 . Karl Darlow He may only have five Championship games under his belt this season, but Darlow has impressed highly during his time at Hull City. He will likely leave Newcastle United this summer and would be an experienced addition to any Championship club. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales