Sunderland have taken a highly-rated young defender on trial as transfer business continues – per sources

Sunderland have taken highly-rated full-back Josh Lett on trial, The Echo understands.

The 20-year-old defender was named as a trialist for the Black Cats’ under-21s as they travelled south to face his former club Southampton in Premier League 2, with Graeme Murty including him on the bench for the clash.

Lett, who can operate at left-back, left midfield, central midfield and even as a winger, came through Southampton’s academy after joining the club in 2017. He signed his first professional contract at St Mary’s in the summer of 2023, penning a deal until 2025 after impressing for the Saints’ under-18s and B team.

During his time with Southampton’s youth setup, Lett made 54 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals, and featured heavily in the U18 Premier League before breaking into the B team in Premier League 2 and the Premier League Cup.

Speaking after signing his first professional deal in 2023, Lett reflected on his journey through the ranks at Southampton. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a young boy to sign a professional contract, and I'm so thankful that I've been given the opportunity by this club," he said at the time. Being here for how long I have, I've really enjoyed the journey, and I'm proud that they've given me this chance to start my career."

Murty is now assessing Lett closely as Sunderland’s under-21s continue their early-season campaign. With the club keen to bolster defensive depth across the pathway, a strong showing during his trial period could see him earn a deal on Wearside.

Exciting forward Trey Ogunsuyi was handed another start against Southampton after netting a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, with several clubs showing interest in taking the youngster on loan before the transfer deadline.

Ian Poveda also featured in the starting XI, suggesting that no imminent deal is in place for his exit despite Régis Le Bris making it clear the winger is free to leave this summer. First-team midfielder Harrison Jones has also been named in the under-21s squad, indicating he is unlikely to be involved when Sunderland face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

What has Le Bris said about transfers recently?

Le Bris says he is preparing for a busy final week of the transfer window, with Sunderland expected to sanction a number of loan departures before the September 1 deadline.

Several players were informed earlier this summer that they were not part of the club’s first-team plans for the 2025-26 season, but progress on exits has been slow. Work is ongoing to secure moves for the likes of Abdoullah Ba and Ian Poveda, while Sunderland could also look to arrange temporary deals for others who Le Bris rates but who may struggle for minutes following the club’s heavy summer investment.

Alan Browne and Leo Hjelde are both considering their options, though Hjelde’s situation is complicated by an achilles injury that is not expected to clear until next month. Le Bris suggested he would be happy to keep both players in his squad but admitted they are free to seek opportunities elsewhere to secure regular football.

Aji Alese is another who could potentially leave on loan, but the defender is also working his way back to full fitness and isn’t expected to return until next month.

Speaking about the situation, Le Bris said: “We had this conversation with Alan, about game time and what he needs for the best future for him. It’s an open conversation and we will see next week. Leo made a really strong decision last year to help the team. Even if he wasn’t involved in many games during the training sessions, at the end of the game he helped the squad.

“We can decide together whether he can find a solution to have more game time. If it’s possible for him it could be useful for his career and maybe for us later. We’ll decide next week.”

