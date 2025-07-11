Sunderland have made Simon Adingra their sixth summer signing

Simon Adingra has revealed how his conversations with Régis Le Bris and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus convinced him to join Sunderland despite top-tier interest from across Europe.

Adingra has signed a five-year contract on Wearside to become the club's sixth summer signing, joining for an initial £18.5 million.

"I've joined because of the project. I spoke to the gaffer and the owner, and they showed me interest, so I decided to come and be part of this project," he said.

"Im looking forward to getting to know my teammates and getting started. It’s a pleasure to be here and I can’t wait to get started – I hope we achieve greatness together."

Adingra, who won the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast in 2023, also revealed that a glowing recommendation from former Sunderland loanee Amad helped persuade him of the switch.

He said: “I know Amad very well from the national team and he spoke very well about this club, told me how big this club is.”

Adingra said he will bring top-tier experience, speed and output in the final third to the team in the campaign ahead.

"Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible," he said.

"It’s a big challenge ahead – we’ll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I’m ready for it. I think my game is about dribbling and speed. Scoring goals, getting assists."

What Sunderland and Brighton have said about the deal

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club had to tried to sign Adingra in the January transfer window, and that they were thrilled to get the deal over the line as a result.

"Our long-standing interest in Simon has been well documented and it’s no secret that we worked hard to bring him to the Club in January, so it’s great to finally see him on Wearside," Speakman said.

"He’s a quick and direct wide player, who can play on both sides and travels with the ball at speed. He’s got significant Premier League experience, which is important for us as a newly promoted team, and due to our recent connection with him, he already has a strong understanding of Sunderland AFC and our journey. Simon is ready to play his part, and we are excited to see him in our team.”

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he had enjoyed working with Adingra but sanctioned his exit as he could not guarantee him regular starts moving forward.

"I have enjoyed working with Simon and he's made a significant contribution during his time with the club," Hurzeler said.

"However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly.

"Given the competition we have in the wide positions, that's not something we could guarantee.

"This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity, so on behalf of everyone, I'd like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future."