Sunderland have completed their sixth summer transfer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have completed their sixth summer signing as Simon Adingra joins from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Adingra has signed a five-year contract on Wearside after the club tried to recruit him in the most recent January window. The fee is undisclosed but is understood to be in the region of £18.5 million up front, with the potential for a further £2 million or so in future add ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Adingra would bring speed and versatility to the club’s forward line and that his experience of the top tier could be key in the months aead.

“Our long-standing interest in Simon has been well documented and it’s no secret that we worked hard to bring him to the Club in January, so it’s great to finally see him on Wearside,” Speakman said.

“He’s a quick and direct wide player, who can play on both sides and travels with the ball at speed. He’s got significant Premier League experience, which is important for us as a newly promoted team, and due to our recent connection with him, he already has a strong understanding of Sunderland AFC and our journey.

“Simon is ready to play his part, and we are excited to see him in our team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adingra becomes the sixth signing of a new Premier League era on Wearside, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, and Chemsdine Talbi. The Côte d’Ivoire international made 33 appearances for the Seagulls last season, including 29 in the Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said he had enjoyed working with the player but couldn’t guarantee him regular minutes moving forward.

“I have enjoyed working with Simon and he’s made a significant contribution during his time with the club,” he said.

“However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly. Given the competition we have in the wide positions that’s not something we could guarantee. This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity, so on behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Adingra’s first words as a Sunderland player

In his first words as a Sunderland player, Adingra said he could not wait to get started and that the club’s project was ‘really exciting’.

“It’s a pleasure to be here, and I cannot wait to get started,” he said.

“The Club and the project are really exciting. I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland’s future. Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible. It’s a big challenge ahead – we’ll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I’m ready for it.”