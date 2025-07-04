The Black Cats remain active in the market as Régis Le Bris reshapes his squad for the Premier League return.

Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive has continued to take shape this week, with movement across several fronts as Régis Le Bris looks to reshape his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Goalkeeper hunt narrows

Following the collapse of a potential deal for Marcin Bułka, Sunderland are still actively pursuing a new goalkeeper to offer experienced competition for Anthony Patterson. The Black Cats have been linked with Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic, with the player also attracting interest from Leeds United.

Talks have taken place with multiple parties, and there is growing expectation that each club could end up securing one of the two targets. Petrovic, in particular, is thought to be prioritising a move within one of Europe’s top five leagues. With Premier League survival the goal, Sunderland are determined to add a dependable stopper who can push Patterson while offering proven depth if required.

Sadiki deal done

Elsewhere, Sunderland are set to confirm the signing of Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise, in a deal worth up to £17.5million. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the club’s second major acquisition of the summer window, following the record-breaking £30million capture of Habib Diarra.

Sadiki arrives with strong pedigree from Belgium’s top tier, where he impressed for a Union side co-owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom. After emerging under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, the DR Congo international has earned praise for his ability to operate in both central midfield and at right-back – qualities that fit Le Bris’ flexible system.

Hibs boss issues Triantis message

In terms of outgoings, Hibernian manager David Gray has urged Sunderland to provide clarity over the future of Nectar Triantis, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road. The Australian midfielder played a key role in Hibs’ campaign and is wanted back in Edinburgh next season. However, Gray warned that the Scottish Premiership side won’t wait indefinitely.

“We’ve got a clear plan of what we need to do. We’re not just going to sit here and pin our hopes on a player deciding what he wants to do,” Gray said. “His parent club have just been promoted to the Premier League so they’re going through a bit of a transition.”

Triantis made just five senior appearances for Sunderland after joining from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 and may again be allowed to leave on loan.

Ekwah situation developing

Meanwhile, Pierre Ekwah is back on Wearside after his loan spell with AS Saint-Étienne came to an end. The French club had a £6million option to buy following the 23-year-old’s impressive season in Ligue 1, where he made 30 appearances.

Despite suffering relegation, Saint-Étienne remain in talks with Sunderland over a potential permanent transfer. Head coach Kristofer Horneland is keen to keep Ekwah, saying: “My ambition as coach remains the same: to keep them. They showed good potential last season.”

Sunderland are open to a sale, and an early resolution would free up further room in the squad as Le Bris continues to shape the group ahead of pre-season. West Ham United are due a percentage of any eventual fee, having inserted a sell-on clause when Ekwah first arrived on Wearside.

Lyon relegation appeal could impact Mikautadze pursuit

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Georges Mikautadze, the Georgia international striker who finished joint-top scorer at Euro 2024. However, the club’s chances of landing the Lyon forward may depend on the outcome of an appeal against the French club’s provisional relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial issues.

Lyon have already offloaded several senior players and significantly reduced their wage bill, but still need to raise further funds to satisfy financial watchdog DNGC. A club statement insisted they will challenge the decision, saying: "We sincerely do not understand how an administrative decision could relegate such a major French club... We will appeal to demonstrate our ability to provide the necessary financial resources to guarantee OL's place in Ligue 1."

Reports in France suggest Lyon are prepared to sell Mikautadze for around £15million, and Sunderland are said to be ‘in the running’ alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Roma, Galatasaray and several clubs in Saudi Arabia. The striker, who scored 20 goals for club and country last season, is seen as one of Europe’s emerging attacking talents. Sunderland have also been credited with strong interest in Nantes forward Matthis Abline, who could cost close to £20million.