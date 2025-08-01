Sunderland have concluded their eighth summer signing of an exciting transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have completed the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The Black Cats have paid a fee of around £9 million to sign the 22-year-old from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen, with the potential for around another £2.5 million to be triggered in future add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roefs has signed a five-year deal on Wearside and is expected to be in immediate contention to start when the Premier League campaign begins. The club have working to try and strengthen in goal this summer, and saw potential moves for Marcin Bulka and Djorde Petrovic fail. Roefs has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most talented goalkeepers after a breakthrough campaign last time out, making 33 league appearances as NEC secured a midtable finish.

Sunderland have beaten competition from a number of clubs to sign Roefs, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying that the youngster had made clear from an early stage his desire to move to Wearside.

“Robin is a talented young goalkeeper, who has been in high demand this summer after an impressive season in the Eredivisie,” Speakman said.

“Right from our opening conversations, his desire to join Sunderland was clear and we are delighted that he’s now a member of our team. This was an area of our squad where we wanted increased competition and he has all the attributes to play at the highest level, so we’re looking forward to working with him to ensure he achieves that outcome at the Stadium of Light.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roefs is Sunderland’s eighth summer signing, and number nine is expected to follow in the near future. The Black Cats have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu on a season-long loan, with the youngster given permission to travel for a medical and conclude the transfer.

Robin Roefs reacts after being confirmed as a Sunderland player

In his first words since joining the club, Roefs said he was excited to be part of the next chapter in the club’s journey.

“It feels really good to have signed for Sunderland,” Roefs said.

“Joining such a big Club with a rich history is a proud moment for me, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead in the Premier League. Last season was my first real experience as a senior goalkeeper, and I was happy with how it went, especially with the stats at the end of the campaign. To be part of this journey at a Club like Sunderland is really special, and I’m looking forward to the campaign ahead.”

Your next Sunderland read: The interesting Sunderland transfer hint you may have missed