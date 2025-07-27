Sunderland made a fast start to the summer transfer window but still have a lot of work to do

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are working hard to try and strengthen their squad and are not naive to the need to bolster their ranks before the Premier League season begins.

The Black Cats made a very positive start to the transfer window, completing six incoming deals, but have not make another breakthrough since a deal to sign the Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté fell through at the last minute.

Sunderland were served another reminder of the importance of strengthening further when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Hearts in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon, though it is worth noting that the Scottish side have played four competitive fixtures already this season.

The Black Cats are trying to conclude a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, but have as of yet not been able to agree a deal with the Bundesliga club. Le Bris would not be drawn on those links but said the club were pushing to add more players with the Premier League campaign now three weeks away.

“It’s rumours, and I can’t comment on rumours,” Le Bris said of the Xhaka links.

“All I can say right now is that we are trying our best to improve the team. We will have to see what happens. If you look at the Hearts game, then it looks as though we are far away from where we need to be. That is clear. But at the same time, it is always a work in progress. Maybe you get a confidence against a certain type of team or a certain style of play, but then later, if you don’t play with the right level of intensity, you can be surprised, and I think the game against Hearts was part of that process. So it was useful. Tough, but useful. Then, when it comes to where the squad is at, we will see. It is still unpredictable, so we always have to manage the players we have and be confident with them. But at the same time, we are not naïve and we know we have to reinforce this squad to be stronger.”

Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland transfer plan

Le Bris also confirmed that Sunderland were still looking to sign a goalkeeper before the end of the window. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday afternoon that the club had made an enquiry about Shakhtar Donetsk’s Dmytro Riznyk, though no bid is said to have yet been made.

Anthony Patterson currently remains sidelined through injury, though Le Bris still expects him to return in time for the new campaign.

“I think we probably still need to sign a goalkeeper,” Le Bris said.

“The market is still open, although the market is unpredictable and it is always like that. At the minute, we are focused on the squad we have – that is always the case – but obviously we will also be trying to reinforce the squad. We don’t know when, and we don’t know how exactly, but we are working hard behind the scenes.”

