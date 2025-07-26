Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Hearts in their latest pre-season friendly at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s how we rated all of the Black Cats players...
1. GK - Simon Moore
Not really a great deal he could do about any of the goals and though the opener came from his pass the delivery itself wasn’t bad. 5
| Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. RB - Trai Hume
Didn't contribute a great deal going forward but was rarely beaten defensively. Solid enough performance on an otherwise poor afternoon for Sunderland. 6
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Made some important defensive interventions that possibly prevented Sunderland from falling further behind. Not quite at his best but one of the better performers on the day. 6
| Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
Couldn’t clear the cross for the first goal and was part of a big mix-up in the second half that could have led to another goal. Improved as the game went on but not at his best. 5
| Jenson Seelt. Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
