Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat in Craig Gordon’s testimonial game

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Hearts in their latest pre-season friendly at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s how we rated all of the Black Cats players...

Not really a great deal he could do about any of the goals and though the opener came from his pass the delivery itself wasn’t bad. 5

1. GK - Simon Moore

Didn’t contribute a great deal going forward but was rarely beaten defensively. Solid enough performance on an otherwise poor afternoon for Sunderland. 6

2. RB - Trai Hume

Made some important defensive interventions that possibly prevented Sunderland from falling further behind. Not quite at his best but one of the better performers on the day. 6

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Couldn’t clear the cross for the first goal and was part of a big mix-up in the second half that could have led to another goal. Improved as the game went on but not at his best. 5

4. CB - Jenson Seelt

