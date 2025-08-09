Transfer news: Sunderland 'close' to breakthrough in search for new central defender

Sunderland’s search for a new central defender could finally be nearing a conclusion

Sunderland could be close to a breakthrough in their search for central defensive reinforcements.

According to multiple reports, the Black Cats are in advanced talks with Getafe to sign central defender Omar Alderete. Spanish outlet AS report that a deal worth around €13 million has been agreed, with the player likely to travel to the north east in the near future to undergo a medical and finalise a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in La Liga across the last four season, initially joining Valencia on loan from Hertha Berlin before a loan switch to Getafe. They made that move permanent the following summer, and he has featured prominently across the last two campaigns.

Sunderland look to be close to strengthening their defensive options significantly ahead of the beginning of the Premier League campaign next weekend, having also agreed a deal to sign free agent Arthur Masuaku. The former West Ham United and Besiktas left back was expected on Wearside this weekend to finalise the two-year deal. If both deals do go through, it will take Sunderland’s total of summer signings to 11.

Alderete is also an established international, with a significant number of appearances for Paraguay. Sunerland have been pursuing a number of defensive targets this summer, with Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde having been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign. Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi has been one key target, but a deal has at this stage not progressed. Lille’s Bafodé Diakité was another potential option, but is now believed to be closing in a move to Bournemouth. Time will tell whether it is now Alderete who becomes the club’s key acquisition in the position.

As it stands Jenson Seelt looks in line to face West Ham United on opening day, having produced an impressive against Augsburg on Saturday afternoon. Reinildo is another option to play alongside Dan Ballard, if Masuaku was deemed fit enough to start at left back.

