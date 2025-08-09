'Very good': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with two 8s in Augsburg win

Sunderland were 1-0 winners against Augsburg in their penultimate pre-season friendly in Germany.
Habib Diarra’s early goal was enough to secure the result for the Black Cats, who arguably should have run out more comfortable winners despite Robin Roefs saving a penalty in the first half. Here’s how we rated the 13 Black Cats to feature on the day...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Had one nervy moment when he came for a cross and couldn’t claim but otherwise very good. Held his nerve well to save a penalty, was calm in possession and made one excellent save flying to his right in the second half. Looks nailed on to start next weekend now. 8 | ANP/AFP via Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Not tested too much in the main, with the threat from the hosts generally coming down the other flank. Got through his work with minimum fuss. 6 | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Good in the air and rarely tested. Swept up well in the second half and dealt with crosses well for the most part. 6 | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
A really impressive performance. Defended well and stepped out with the ball confidently, opening up the pitch and finding his team mates in good positions with his passing. Progressing really well. 7 | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.