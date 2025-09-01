Sunderland have confirmed their fourth deal of transfer deadline day

Niall Huggins has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

Huggins made his first competitive appearance since December 2023 in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town last week, and has now joined former Sunderland coach Mike Dodds at the League One club as he bids to get the regular game time he needs to rebuild his match sharpness.

Kristjaan Speakman praised the full back’s commitment during his recovery and said the move to Wycombe was an ‘excellent’ opportunity. Wycombe Wanderers have endured a difficult start to the campaign and currently sit in the League One relegation zone, but are well resourced and expected to be a challenger over the course of the campaign.

Speakman said: “After performing well in our team, Niall’s had an incredibly difficult 18 months, and I know I speak for players, coaches, and supporters alike when I say that it’s great to see him back in action. He’s worked tirelessly to return, and this loan represents an excellent opportunity for him to play regularly throughout the upcoming campaign. We all wish him well at Wycombe Wanderers.”

Mike Dodds praised Huggins’ attitude after sealing the switch and said he could have a big impact this season: “I'm really keen on Niall as a player and we're really pleased to bring him here to give us extra competition down the right-hand side.

"He's a great lad, he works hard and has battled back from injury so he's ready to make a big impact for us here throughout the season."

Director of Football Strategy & Data Intelligence Tom Stockwell added: "Niall is a top footballer who can play in multiple positions, shapes and systems. We mainly see him operating at right and left back, but he gives us the flexibility to change in game with his versatility.

"With high energy and intensity, Niall will give us drive to carry us out the defensive shape and into attack."

Sunderland transfer state of play

The loan departure of Huggins is the fourth done deal of Sunderland’s transfer deadline day. Alan Browne has joined Middlesbrough on loan and Jenson Seelt Wolfsburg, while Luthsharel Geertruida has joined on loan from RB Leipzig. Marc Guiu’s return to Chelsea has also been confirmed. Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

There could yet be two further incomings, too. Striker Brian Brobbey will join from Ajax and the club are racing to try and finalise a deal to sign Bertrand Traore from Ajax.

