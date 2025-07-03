Sunderland eye Sadiki, Hackney and Guendouzi in a potential £102m midfield summer revamp...

Sunderland’s ambitious summer recruitment drive continues to gather pace, with the Black Cats now linked to three high-profile midfield targets in a potential spend that could exceed £100million.

With a deal for Noah Sadiki close to completion and links emerging to Hayden Hackney and Matteo Guendouzi, Sunderland’s intent ahead of their Premier League return is becoming increasingly clear.

Sadiki deal worth up to £17.5million close to completion

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are on the verge of finalising a deal for Noah Sadiki, with the 20-year-old expected to sign a five-year contract.

The Black Cats will pay £15million up front, with £2.5million in add-ons potentially due. Sadiki, a DR Congo international, impressed for Union Saint-Gilloise last season and offers versatility, having featured as both a central midfielder and right back.

His arrival would follow the £30million signing of Habib Diarra, underlining the club’s increased spending power since promotion.

Sunderland monitor £15million-rated Hackney

Sunderland are among several clubs to have scouted Hayden Hackney, with the Middlesbrough midfielder set to leave the Riverside this summer, according to a report from EFL Analysis.

The 23-year-old has recently switched to one of Europe’s most powerful agencies, signalling his readiness for a top-flight move. Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and even Manchester United and Tottenham have kept tabs on the England youth international.

FC Porto reportedly saw a £15million bid rejected in January, and with fresh interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Atalanta, the race for Hackney’s signature is heating up.

Guendouzi interest grows amid Lazio uncertainty

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Matteo Guendouzi, who played under Régis Le Bris at Lorient.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are concerned they could lose both Guendouzi and teammate Nicolò Rovella this summer due to £43.2million release clauses in their contracts. That means any club willing to pay the fee would leave Lazio powerless to block the exits, with the decision entirely in the players' hands.

Guendouzi has long been admired in the Premier League, and Sunderland’s growing French connection under Le Bris makes them a credible destination.

Total potential spend: £102million

Sadiki – £15m + £2.5m add-ons Hackney – £15m (reported valuation) Guendouzi – £43.2m (release clause) Diarra (already signed) – £30m

Sunderland turn attention to Chelsea’s Petrovic after missing out on Bulka

Sunderland are weighing up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic after missing out on OGC Nice stopper Bulka.

Bulka, who had been under consideration as he entered the final year of his contract in France, has instead agreed a long-term deal with Saudi Pro League side Neom following a late approach. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and is now set to link up with the ambitious Saudi outfit.

With Bulka no longer an option, the Black Cats are now assessing alternatives, and Petrovic is one of the names under serious consideration. The 25-year-old Serbia international made 23 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2023-24 before spending last season on loan at RC Strasbourg.

He was a key part of a Strasbourg side that, alongside Sunderland’s new record signing Habib Diarra, challenged for a European spot in Ligue 1. Chelsea are open to selling Petrovic this summer, with the asking price thought to be around £25million.

