Transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Alan Browne joins Middlesbrough on loan

Sunderland are set for a very busy end to the transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have sanctioned the loan departure of midfielder Alan Browne.

Browne has joined local rivals Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign, following their excellent start to the Championship season. Browne had a good pre-season campaign and is highly rated behind the scenes both for his ability and experience, but Sunderland’s aggressive midfield recruitment this summer has left him facing a fight for his place on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a successful but at times injury-hit first campaign at Sunderland, Browne has moved in search of regular minutes.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan was an important member of our squad last season, as we achieved promotion to the Premier League. This move represents a good opportunity for him to play regularly in the Championship for a Club who have promotion aspirations, and we wish him well at the Riverside Stadium.”

Browne made 23 appearances last season as Sunderland won promotion. His contract runs until the summer of 2027, meaning a decision on his longer-term future is likely next summer.

Why it’s set to be a busy end to the window at Sunderland

Browne’s departure is the first done deal of what is set to be a very busy deadline day at Sunderland. Patrick Roberts is expected to join Birmingham City, while Niall Huggins is close to a loan move to Wycombe Wanderers. Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

There will be at least two significant incomings, too. Lutsharel Geertruida is expected to join from RB Leipzig, while striker Brian Brobbey should join from Ajax. Sunderland are also racing to sign Bertrand Traore from Ajax, as he would offer additional cover out wide following Roberts’ departure. The club are facing a race against the clock to conclude that deal.

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the deadline day drama as it happens in our dedicated live blog