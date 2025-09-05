The WSL 2 campaign kicks off on Friday night and Sunderland are confident about what they can achieve

Sunderland Women return to competitive action on Friday night quietly confident that a busy summer transfer window can help them make a major impact in WSL 2.

2024/25 was not without its positives for Sunderland but having taken the promotion race to the final day a season previous, a seventh-placed finish undoubtedly brought some frustration. The club's standard end-of-season review highlighted some key factors for improvement, from day-to-day marginal gains like training times all the way through to some key areas in the squad that could be improved.

Three loan additions in the final two days of the transfer window completed a significant squad overhaul, leaving Mel Reay with what she thinks is the strongest squad she's ever had at the club. Key to that is an increase in the depth across every position, and more experience through the core of the group.

It looks like another fiercely competitive WSL 2 field and Sunderland are some way off being one of the biggest spenders, but Reay is encouraged both by the business done and the signs from a long pre-season campaign.

"I think it's important that we keep saying we need to grow with everyone else in the league," Reay said on the eve of the new campaign.

"The players that we've brought in, we've been strategic on what we've gone after to make sure there's a lot of depth within the squad, which was part of our technical review at the end of the season. We thought we fell short in certain departments, which ultimately you can't afford to or you tail away from what you're trying to achieve.

"So the squad is big and the quality is there for everyone to see. The form that I've seen in pre-season has been very good.I think that's been stimulated by the competition. There's competition there throughout the whole squad and I think the players know that. Players know that they have to perform.

"Experience was [also] part of what we went after," Reay added.

"We knew we had quite a young squad last season and at times we probably didn't have enough leadership to get us over the line in certain moments. Bringing in players with that experience to move the age a little bit older within the group was massive. Like I said before, these players have fitted in really well. They feel like they're at home, which is part of the culture and the environment that we've created. I'm really excited for tomorrow's game to watch what I've seen for the last six weeks.

"Hopefully they can replicate that and we'll be finishing the night with a win. Like we always say, it's a short season. We've got 22 cup finals and we need to get off to a winning start tomorrow night."

Sunderland are one of a numer of clubs enthused by a very welcome overhaul of the division this year, which means that two clubs will win automatic promotion to the top tier. The third-placed finisher, meanwhile, will get a play-off game against the WSL's second-bottom team.

"I think so [made it more exciting], and I also think it's important not to look too far ahead," Reay said.

"You have to make sure you get it right week in, week out in order to be there when it matters. There's no pressure on anyone else other than the pressure that we put on ourselves to perform well. We feel really confident that we have got a strong squad that can compete, but we just have to be consistent. I think the squad depth should provide that consistency. If certain players aren't doing it, then there's someone else who can come in. That should raise the bar for everyone within the group.

"Going into this season, I think we've got the best squad we've ever had. I think that's a big statement, but we're well aware that we have to then produce. There's no pressure on us externally. As cliche as it is, we do just take one game at a time, but I think internally we have our own ambitions and we know where we want to finish."

Sunderland kick off their campaign against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night, 6pm kick off. The game will be streamed live on YouTube.

Mel Reay issues Sunderland striker injury update

Reay also confirmed in her pre-match press conference that while Eleanor Dale is currently sidelined with an injury picked up in pre-season season, the striker will be back in action soon. Manchester United loanee Keira Barry has been signed as additional cover and competition, rather than as a direct replacement.

"She's not fit to start tomorrow night, but it's not a long-term injury," Reay said.

"She should be back pretty quickly. But we've brought Keira Barry in because Keira Barry's got a lot of qualities that we like in a forward. It's not to replace Eleanor Dale, it's to add more quality to that front line."

Former Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts explains why she made Sunderland switch

One of Sunderland's key signings this summer has been Wales international Rhiannon Roberts, the former Liverpool defender who has spent the last two seasons at Real Betis.

Roberts has immediately been installed as club captain, and said she needed little convincing to make the switch.

"As soon as I spoke to Mel and the rest of the staff, it's just the right fit for me to be here," Roberts said.

"They've got big plans, the philosophy and the way that they run the club and the environment that they've built is right up my street. I didn't really need much convincing, to be honest. I spoke to a few people about the club, the ethos and their experiences here. Honestly, hand on heart, every single player that I spoke to, players that have left the club, players that are at the club, just had positive words to say. I just knew straight away that I like the family atmosphere.

"I like what they're trying to create here. I like their ambition. The club as a whole is a proper footballing club. I knew it was the right fit for me."

