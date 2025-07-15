Lynden Gooch has a new club following his departure from Stoke City earlier this summer

Lynden Gooch has signed a three-year deal at Huddersfield Town and set his stall out to win another promotion from League one.

Huddersfield announced the capture of the former Sunderland academy graduate on Tuesday, following his departure from Stoke City earlier this summer. The Terriers say that Gooch turned down Championship offers to join their promotion push and the 29-year-old has outlined his reasons for making the move.

“Firstly, I’m really happy to have this move complete, and I can’t wait to get involved with pre-season as soon as possible,” Gooch said.

“I had time to assess my options this summer and really think about where I wanted the next step of my career to be, and after speaking to Lee Grant, I had no doubt that Huddersfield Town was the right Club to join.

“I’m an ambitious person and hungry to compete, and that’s exactly what I see across the squad here, too. I’ve been promoted from this league before and want to have that feeling again, and I know that’s what everyone at the Club is going to be fighting for.

“The supporters here have always been amazing to play against, so I’m excited to now be on their side. We have a big challenge ahead, but my full focus is on making sure the Club and our fans are happy at the end of the season.”

Huddersfield Town boss reacts to signing of former Sunderland defender

Huddersfield Town announced former Manchester United and Ipswich Town coach Lee Grant as their new boss earlier this summer, and he has been busy rebuilding the squad for what is expected to be a push for promotion back to the Championship next season.

Grant said Gooch would bring strong competition at right back and perfectly suited the identity he is looking to bring to his new team this season.

“Lynden is another important addition to the squad, bringing us quality and strong competition at right-back,” Grant said.

“Despite offers to stay in the Championship, he has bought in to our vision and ambition, and I’m looking forward to seeing him contribute to our collective goals.

“An attack-minded player, his approach to the game compliments how we want to compete, so I’m really happy to get this deal done and have Lynden within the group well before the season begins. Already with us in Austria, he’s now able to spend meaningful time with his new teammates from day one.

“His experience will be invaluable both on and off the pitch for the group, and he’s another player who knows how it feels to not only be promoted from this league, but the hard work and dedication it requires to get there. A tenacious character, he’ll be a player our supporters enjoy watching represent them, too.”