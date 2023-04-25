The Black Cats have an option to sign the 20-year-old permanently at the end of the season, with reports in France claiming they are expected to take up that option.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, a meeting is scheduled to take place between the two clubs, which will see Michut sign a new deal on Wearside

What else has been reported?

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland.

It was also reported last month by football journalist Fabrizio Romano that Michut’s loan deal has a ‘€2.5m buy option included,’ which would increase up to €5million if Sunderland are promoted to the Premier League.

Top-flight side Fulham have also been credited with interest in the midfielder, along with several other clubs, yet Sunderland’s agreement means they are in pole position to sign Michut this summer.

It was also claimed back in January by Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas that Newcastle and RB Leipzig had enquired about Michut with a view to signing him at the end of the season.

What has Tony Mowbray said?

While Mowbray isn’t at the forefront of Sunderland’s transfer activity, Michut is clearly a player he has grown to trust in recent months.

“He has an opinion of how he is as a footballer," said Mowbray after the Frenchman scored his first Black Cats goal in a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United.

"You can sometimes see me screaming at him from the sidelines, and he’s looking over and I can see him thinking, ‘Shut up’. Listen, I don’t mind that. I like personality in footballers.

"I like footballers to have a character, as long as they’re respectful and understand that when we’re talking about football, it’s never personal. If there’s things he has to improve on, then he has to work hard on them.

"He can’t just say, ‘I don’t believe, I don’t understand’, because he’ll find that if he doesn’t work on the things we want him to work on, he won’t play. But he’s a good lad – I like Edouard – and he’s a good footballer.

