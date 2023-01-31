The former Everton youngster has signed a three-and-a-half year deal on Wearside, with the club holding the option of a further year.

In his first interview with safc.com Anderson explained how his discussions with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Tony Mowbray convinced him that Sunderland was the right place for him to try and break out and secure regular first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been amazing - the gaffer is so down to earth and having been a centre-half himself there's so much I can learn from him," Anderson said.

Joe Anderson has become Sunderland's fourth signing of the January window

"Even just spending five minutes with him he's already telling me that I can come and speak to him and that his door is always open if he can help with anything.

"Kristjaan has explained about the plan and how much individual work there is - it's incredible the support there is for a player.

"The club invests in youth and you can already see that - it's only going to get better."

Mowbray said that while Anderson would offer immediate depth and competition to the Black Cats squad, he was very much a player being signed for the long term as he develops physically. He also explained that as a left-sided central defender, he was a 'rarity' who would become a major asset for the club.

Anderson told fans to expect a defender who is happy to get on the ball and join in with the attacking play when possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost I like to defend like any centre-back, and I think I can bring a bit of presence in the dressing room," he said.

"I like to step in and play as well, pick my passes and become a midfielder on some occasions to try and start attacks.

"Over the years I think I've developed and at Everton I've moved infield from out wide and I think that's one of the best moves I've ever made because it's brought the best of my abilities and attributes out.