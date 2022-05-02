Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham won automatic promotion to the Championship on the final day of the League One campaign.

Grigg has spent most of this season on loan with Rotherham and Rotherham Advertiser journalist Paul Davis, in response to a fan on Twitter, reported Grigg is ‘Being offered a deal’.

Earlier this year Sunderland fans delivered an overwhelming verdict on the future of Grigg.

Grigg is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer.

He is not expected to be offered a new deal by Sunderland and his time on Wearside has not gone to plan since a big money move from Wigan Athletic.

As part of our last Big SAFC Survey, we asked fans should Grigg be offered a new SAFC deal this summer?

And the result was overwhelming.

Of those that responded, 95.9% said no, stating it was time to move on. Just 4.1% wanted him to be given one final chance on Wearside.

The striker has impressed during his loan spell and Rotherham boss Paul Warne has spoken highly of him.

The Rotherham Advertiser reported earlier this year that Warne was planning to try to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Sunderland confirmed their play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe on the final day of the season.