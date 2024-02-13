Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will still be hanging their hopes on gaining promotion this season despite currently sitting outside of the play-off places.

Just goal difference separates them and Coventry City who sit in 6th following their victory over Millwall at the weekend. Should Sunderland fall short of their target in the remaining 15 games, the hierarchy will no doubt be aiming to get the club back into the top flight at the third time of asking.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are four current Championship players who could be available on a free come the end of the season to bolster the squad.

Tyrese Campbell

Still only 24 years old, Campbell has bags of Championship experience and could be a shrewd option for Sunderland should they decide to bolster their firepower for the 24/25 campaign. Campbell has made over 100 Championship appearances for his current side Stoke City with 29 goals to his name but has struggled for minutes this season.

Jamie Shackleton

Similar to a number of current Sunderland players, Shackleton came through the youth ranks at Leeds where he still plays today. The 24-year-old can operate in a number of positions including central midfield but predominantly plays as a right-back.

Shackleton had a successful loan spell at Millwall last season where he made 36 first team appearances.

Callum O’Hare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probably the most ambitious in the list, however whoever successfully attains O’Hares signature in the summer will be adding a superb player to their squad. O’Hare has been a crucial part to Coventry’s rise into the play-offs following a long time out through injury with six goals and two assists.

Sunderland could improve their front line drastically with this signing but would undoubtedly face serious competition, some of which may come from the Premier League.

Jake Cooper