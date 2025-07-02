Sunderland continue transfer push with Ligue 1 striker and Chelsea defender both on club’s radar

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland remain active in the transfer market as preparations continue for the club’s return to the Premier League – with the Black Cats stepping up efforts to add both defensive depth and firepower in the final third.

One of the latest names under consideration is Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith, with Sunderland reportedly among a group of clubs looking to bring the 19-year-old in on loan. Rangers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are also said to be in the mix, but Sunderland’s Premier League status could prove a significant advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuels-Smith is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and signed a new long-term deal in April, keeping him at the club until 2031. Chelsea are believed to be open to a temporary move in order to accelerate his first-team development, with interest mounting across both the Championship and the top flight.

The teenager, who can play at left-back or centre-back, is known for his composure on the ball and physical presence despite his age, and he could offer valuable cover and competition in Régis Le Bris’ defensive setup.

Georges Mikautadze heavily linked with Sunderland move

Meanwhile, Sunderland continue to pursue a deal for Georges Mikautadze, with fresh reports from Europe claiming the club have made concrete contact over a potential transfer. The striker, who shone for Metz before returning to parent club Lyon, is attracting attention from multiple clubs, but Sunderland are pushing hard to win the race.

According to reports in France and Italy, the Black Cats view Mikautadze as a priority target and are willing to meet Lyon’s demands. The 23-year-old Georgian international scored regularly in Ligue 1 last season and is seen as a player capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s position is strengthened by the financial backing of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family wealth allows the club to remain competitive in the market. With a long-term strategy focused on stability and growth in the top flight, the Black Cats are aiming to build a squad not just to survive but to thrive.

Mikautadze is also attracting interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, and clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but the presence of Régis Le Bris is seen as a potential factor in Sunderland’s favour. The French head coach has already played a key role in this summer’s recruitment drive and could help persuade the striker to choose Wearside over rival destinations.

Sunderland conclude Habib Diarra deal

In other news, Sunderland have confirmed the signing of RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra. The deal is believed to be comfortably a club record, and could eventually reach around £30million. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal reflected the club’s ‘progress and ambition’ as they return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Diarra, 21, is a Senegal international who will add versatility and dynamism to Sunderland’s midfield options next season. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside. “Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

In a statement, Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.