Sunderland are stepping up their search for defensive reinforcements

Sunderland are preparing an opening bid for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Lucumí has been identified by Sunderland as a potential addition as they look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Lucumí has a release clause of €28 million which is believed to expire imminently, and Sunderland are reportedly set to try and negotiate a deal outside of that clause. They will likely face significant competition for the 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma this summer. Lucumí is a hugely experienced top-tier player, featuring regularly in Serie A over the last three seasons after a long stint in the Belgian Pro League with Genk. He also has significant international experience with Colombia.

After a busy start to the transfer window in which Sunderland have recruited six players and broken their transfer record, defence has emerged as a key priority for the club as they assess their next steps in the window. The Black Cats are light on defensive depth even with Reinildo set to join his new team mates later this week as Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are all set to miss the first three games of the Premier League season due to injury. Head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed after the club's opening pre-season friendly against South Shields that defensive additions were on the agenda. Lucumí has been a regular in the Bologna side that have impressed hugely in Serie A across the last couple of seasons, winning the Coppa Italia last season. His quality will be well known to Sunderland's new director of football Florent Ghisolfi, who was sporting director at AS Roma last season.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have confirmed reports from L'Equipe yesterday that Sunderland are monitoring the availability of Leicester City's Bilal El-Khannouss this summer. A number of clubs both in the Premier League and Europe are expected to move if 21-year-old does depart this summer.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad.

"We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch," Speakman said.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."