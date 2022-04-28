Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlewood, 18, has predominantly played for Leeds’ under-18s side this season but has started for the young Black Cats in their last two league games against Aston Villa and Birmingham.

Sunderland started with three trialists in the 2-1 win over Birmingham at Eppleton CW on Monday, with Fulham defender Xavier Benjamin, 18, and non-league winger Michael Spellman also featuring.

Spellman, 19, has been on trial at Sunderland since the start of the year but can’t sign for the club as he’s registered to play for Northern League side Chester Le Street.

Joe Littlewood playing for Leeds United Under-18s.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about trialists following the Birmingham match, Sunderland’s under-23s coach Michael Proctor told the Echo: “It’s very similar to what we have spoken about in the past with trialists. I think we have a few more coming in next week.

“At this time of the season there are always going to be lots of trialists so hopefully it gives lots of people a chance to get eyes on them and to see where we’re at as we hopefully try to build another squad for next season.

“The nature of under-23s football is that there will be a lot of changes, a lot of ins and outs, so this is just part of that process.”

Sunderland took Stoke winger Sam Knowles on trial earlier this month and the 18-year-old played 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

Knowles wasn’t in the squad for the Birmingham match and when asked if Sunderland will now look elsewhere, Proctor added: “I’m not so sure. I think we probably will.

“There are just ongoing meetings and a lot of moving parts around with players that we’ve got here and what our plans are for those players next season, trying to fill positions.

“We are still in the process of trying to build that squad for next season.”