Ellis Taylor scored twice for the hosts, with the first coming from the penalty spot before an excellent strike at the end of the first half.

Sunderland handed a start to goalkeeper Lee Burge, who hasn’t made an appearance for the first team since December due to illness.

The 29-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year and went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.

Sunderland also handed starts to three trialists against Birmingham, including Leeds defender Joe Littlewood, Fulham defender Xavier Benjamin and winger Michael Spellman, who has played for Northern League side Chester Le Street.

On the opposite flank wideman Vinnie Steels was forced off with a hamstring injury after just 16 minutes and replaced by Nicky Gyimah.

That was the most notable incident of the early exchanges as neither goalkeeper was tested.

The first shot on target came in the 25th minute when Jobe Bellingham took the ball past Benjamin in the box before his low effort was saved by Burge.

Sunderland took the lead ten minutes later when Harrison Sonha’s lofted pass for Gyimah led to the latter being fouled by Blues keeper Alfie Brooks.

Taylor converted from the spot, while his second six minutes before half time flew right into the top corner.

Burge was forced into a couple of saves towards the end of the first half and Birmingham managed to half the deficit when Josh Williams was allowed to shoot inside the box in the 52nd minute.

Taylor came close to netting a hat-trick when his low shot was saved by Brooks on the hour mark.

Chasing an equaliser, Birmingham applied some late pressure as Kieron Wakfield fired an effort just over the bar, but Sunderland held on.

The young Black Cats have one league game remaining in Premier League 2, Division 2, this season and will travel to Southampton next week.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Kachosa, Jessup, Littlewood (Bainbridge, 55), Benjamin, Sonha, Scott, Spellman, Steels (Gyimah, 16), Kelly, Taylor