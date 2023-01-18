Sunderland transfer news: Cats in ‘advanced discussions’ over signing of Lille winger
Sunderland could be close to securing their first signing of the winter window - according to reports in France.
Le Petiti Lillois report that Sunderland are in ‘very advanced discussions’ over the signing of Isaac Lihadji from Lille. The 20-year-old winger, who joined Lille from Marseille in summer 2020, hasn’t featured for the first-team in the league this season.
The report, as picked up by Roker Report, suggests that Lihadji has been ‘in talks’ with an English club over a possible move away from Lille with his current deal in France set to expire at the end of the season. Despite not making any first-team appearances this season, Lihadji has experience of Ligue 1 and even featured in their Champions League campaign last season, making substitute appearances against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig.
Lihadji can play on either wing and has two caps against Liechtenstein and Switzerland for France’s Under-21 side. The report also suggests the winger has visited the Academy of Light.