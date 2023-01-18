Sunderland transfer news: Cats in ‘advanced discussions’ over signing of Lille winger

Le Petiti Lillois report that Sunderland are in ‘very advanced discussions’ over the signing of Isaac Lihadji from Lille. The 20-year-old winger, who joined Lille from Marseille in summer 2020, hasn’t featured for the first-team in the league this season.

The report, as picked up by Roker Report, suggests that Lihadji has been ‘in talks’ with an English club over a possible move away from Lille with his current deal in France set to expire at the end of the season. Despite not making any first-team appearances this season, Lihadji has experience of Ligue 1 and even featured in their Champions League campaign last season, making substitute appearances against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig.