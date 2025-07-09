Sunderland see £17m bid rejected for top target as talks continue over potential Premier League move.

Sunderland have had an opening offer rejected for Sassuolo star Armand Laurienté, but the Premier League newcomers remain keen on bringing the French forward to Wearside.

The news comes after Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reported that Sunderland’s interest is “concrete,” though their initial bid fell short of Sassuolo’s valuation. According to Tuttosport, Laurienté is “ready to say goodbye to Italy” and is keen on a move to England, with decisive discussions expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Laurienté was named Serie B Player of the Season in 2024-25 after a sensational campaign that saw him score 19 goals and provide five assists as Sassuolo secured the title and promotion back to Serie A. The 26-year-old is now believed to be valued at more than Snderland’s initial bid, thought to be around £17million mark.

Sunderland made a formal approach in recent days, hoping to reunite Laurienté with head coach Régis Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, both of whom previously worked with the player at Lorient. That relationship has helped drive the Black Cats’ pursuit, but Sassuolo remain firm in their stance and have not yet set a definitive asking price, stalling progress for now.

While the Italian side are not actively shopping the player, they are open to a sale if their valuation is met. The delay in naming a concrete price tag has caused frustration on the Sunderland side, with the club now considering whether to return with an improved offer.

Laurienté’s ability to play across the frontline, combined with his explosiveness and technical quality, makes him a natural fit for Sunderland’s high-tempo style under Le Bris. The Frenchman previously impressed in Ligue 1 and has carried that form into Italy, attracting attention from several European clubs. Sunderland’s interest remains active, and further developments are likely as the transfer window progresses.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.