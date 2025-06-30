Sunderland are reportedly chasing Bournemouth’s Hamed Traorè after his 10-goal loan in France

Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have been credited with interest in Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traorè as the newly promoted Premier League side continue their summer recruitment drive.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Auxerre in Ligue 1, has caught the eye after a productive campaign in France. Traorè scored ten goals and provided two assists across all competitions, performances that have reportedly attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sunderland are one of four clubs currently in the mix to sign the Ivory Coast international. Fiorentina, Parma and Marseille are also said to be monitoring the situation closely, but Sunderland’s Premier League status – and improved financial muscle – could prove decisive.

The report claims Bournemouth are actively looking to move Traorè on this summer and are hoping to spark a bidding war among the interested parties. One unnamed French club has already seen a €12million (£10.2million) bid turned down, with the Cherries holding out for a higher fee.

Sunderland’s promotion back to the top flight for the first time in eight years has significantly bolstered their financial position. The Black Cats have already made a statement in the market with the £30million signing of midfielder Habib Diarra from Strasbourg, while also adding experienced full-back Reinildo on a free transfer from Atlético Madrid.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Régis Le Bris are known to be targeting players with top-level pedigree and the ability to slot in after Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. Traorè’s recent form in France, combined with his existing Premier League contract status at Bournemouth, makes him an intriguing potential fit.

The Ivorian made just a handful of appearances for Bournemouth after joining from Sassuolo in January 2023, but struggled for consistent game time. His loan move to Auxerre reignited his form, and he now appears set to move permanently as Bournemouth look to reshape their squad

For Sunderland, the challenge may be convincing Traorè to choose Wearside over a return to Serie A or a switch to a European competition club. However, the club’s willingness to back Le Bris in the market and their rising profile following promotion could give them an edge.

With several weeks still remaining in the summer transfer window, Sunderland are expected to make further additions as they prepare for the demands of Premier League football. Whether Traorè becomes part of that rebuild remains to be seen – but the club’s interest signals that the Black Cats are prepared to compete for high-level targets.

Who is Hamed Traorè?

Hamed Traorè is a 25-year-old attacking midfielder currently contracted to Bournemouth with 31 career goals to his name. Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, he came through the youth ranks at Empoli and made his Serie A debut in 2018 before earning a move to Sassuolo, where he impressed over multiple seasons.

In January 2023, Traorè joined Bournemouth initially on loan from Sassuolo, a move which later became permanent. However, his time in the Premier League has been disrupted by illness and injury. After being diagnosed with malaria in late 2023, he missed a significant period before returning to full training.

To gain regular minutes, Traorè spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Napoli, followed by a standout campaign at Auxerre in Ligue 1, where he scored ten goals in 24 appearances during 2024-25. That return has reignited interest from clubs across Europe.

Traorè has also been capped ten times by the Ivory Coast senior national team, scoring twice since making his debut in 2021. Known for his dribbling, attacking runs and ability to operate between the lines, he is regarded as a dynamic No. 10 or left-sided attacking midfielder.