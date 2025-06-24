Sunderland are stepping up their search for transfer recruits this summer

AS Roma full back Angelino has emerged as an ambitious transfer target for Sunderland.

Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari from Sport Italia say the Black Cats are eyeing a move for the 28-year-old, who is expected to depart the Serie A club this summer. The full back positions are known to be one of Sunderland’s key priorities this summer as they look to build their squad depth for the challenge of a Premier League campaign, and that has brought Angelino to their attention.

However, there is also known to be interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, who were at one stage close to a deal for the Spaniard. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been linked with the full back, who made 51 appearances across all competition for AS Roma last season.

He would bring attacking dynamism and significant top-tier experience to Sunderland’s backline, having played for a number of clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim. He will also be well known to Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi, who departed his position as AS Roma’s sporting director last week and is expected to arrive on Wearside to work alongside Kristjaan Speakman. The two clubs already enjoyed a positive relationship following the work done to broker the loan and now permanent transfer of Enzo Le Fée.

Sunderland open transfer talks for winger very familiar to Régis Le Bris

Meanwhile, Sunderland have opened talks with Sassuolo over a potential deal for winger Armand Laurienté, according to reports.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and assisting six more across 33 league outings. For their part, the Black Cats are understood to be keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League next term.

And with that in mind, ESPN suggest that talks are underway over a potential swoop for Laurienté, with the prospect of an exit from his current employers not out of the question. Laurienté joined Sassuolo from Regis Le Bris’ former club, FC Lorient, in 2022, and has since gone on to register 31 goals and 18 assists across 102 appearances in all competitions. Prior to his time with Lorient, he began his senior career with Stade Rennais, as well as enjoying a loan stint at US Orleans. The 26-year-old predominantly operates as a left winger, but is also capable of playing on the opposite flank or through the centre of an attacking trio.