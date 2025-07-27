Régis Le Bris says Nectar Triantis’ Sunderland future remains undecided amid Hibs loan interest

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are still weighing up the future of Nectar Triantis, with Hibernian keen to bring the Australian defender back to Easter Road this summer.

Triantis spent the second half of last season on loan in Edinburgh, impressing in a defensive midfield role as Hibs secured a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership under David Gray. The 21-year-old has since returned to Wearside, but speculation continues over whether he will head back north of the border.

Triantis was not involved in Sunderland’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, and when asked post-match about the possibility of another loan, Le Bris offered a cautious response.

“It was a small injury and he should be available soon. Not yet (on decision over his future). We don’t know, we will see,” the Sunderland boss explained. “We are trying to find the right balance for the squad so we will see if it is possible to move with him or not.”

With Hibs now preparing to face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier, their interest in a return for Triantis remains strong – though any deal will depend on Sunderland’s evolving squad picture. Speaking more broadly about the performance at Tynecastle, Le Bris admitted his side are still short of where they need to be ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

“All I can say right now is that we are trying our best to improve the team. We will have to see what happens,” he said. “If you look at the Hearts game, then it looks as though we are far away from where we need to be. That is clear. But at the same time, it is always a work in progress.”

Le Bris continued: “Maybe you get a confidence against a certain type of team or a certain style of play, but then later, if you don’t play with the right level of intensity, you can be surprised, and I think the game against Hearts was part of that process. So it was useful. Tough, but useful.

“Then, when it comes to where the squad is at, we will see. It is still unpredictable, so we always have to manage the players we have and be confident with them. But at the same time, we are not naïve and we know we have to reinforce this squad to be stronger.”

What else has been reported about Triantis and Hibs?

According to the Daily Record, a return to Hibernian for Triantis is looking increasingly unlikely. The Scottish Premiership side have reportedly held talks with Sunderland over what would be a club-record permanent transfer, following the Australian’s impressive loan spell at Easter Road last season.

Manager David Gray and the Hibs board are said to have made a strong push to sign the 22-year-old on a full-time basis, but face multiple challenges. Triantis has returned to Sunderland for pre-season and, following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League, is understood to be on significantly improved terms that Hibs may struggle to match.

The report also claims the defender has interest from clubs in the English Championship and Major League Soccer, with both leagues presenting more financially competitive options. International considerations are also believed to be part of the equation, with Triantis eligible for both Australia and Greece and thought to be weighing which path best suits his long-term ambitions.

While a permanent move now appears unlikely, the Record suggests Hibs' best chance could be a late loan deal – though even that may hinge on other offers falling through. Sunderland are back in action when they play Hull City away from home on Tuesday night.