BBC Radio Newcastle’s Nick Barnes has explained that Sunderland are not chasing a ‘mystery striker’ this summer

BBC Radio Newcastle’s Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes has moved to clear up speculation over the arrival of a so-called “mystery striker” on Wearside this week.

On Monday, rumours circulated online suggesting a forward was set to fly into the North East to complete a move. Several sources told the BBC that the player in question was a recognised striker, and Total Sport host Simon Pride suggested a mystery deal could be in the offing – but Barnes has now revealed that is not the case.

“I understand the club are not pursuing a striker at the moment,” Barnes said. “That is not one of the players they’re looking to sign, whereas a couple of weeks ago it might have been. Presumably, with [Eljiah] Guiu’s arrival, that is no longer the case.”

Barnes also recounted how, by coincidence, he was told a flight from Italy due to land in the region had been cancelled – though he stressed there was no confirmed link between that and Sunderland’s transfer business. He added: “These things happen – bum steers, whatever you like to call them,” he continued. “Something obviously sparked it.”

Sunderland currently have Guiu, Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor among their centre-forward options. Le Bris has hinted the club could move for another winger if an injury situation arose similar to Romaine Mundle’s recent setback. Barnes continued: “That’s not to say you never know – towards the end of the window they might be offered a loan player,” Barnes added. “But I’m not quite sure where they stand on loans at the minute.”

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

