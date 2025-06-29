Sunderland are eyeing Marcin Bułka to offer real competition for Anthony Patterson ahead of the Premier League campaign

Sunderland’s pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bułka at £18million isn’t about replacing Anthony Patterson outright – it’s about adding real cover and strong competition ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

While Patterson currently remains the clear No 1 as things stand, head coach Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman want strength in depth and sharper internal standards across the squad.

Bułka brings a compelling profile. The Poland international has five senior caps and experience in Ligue 1, domestic cup finals, and European competition. He’s played around 80 fewer senior games than Patterson, but the quality of those appearances, including fixtures against top French and continental sides, offers a different perspective.

Shot-stopping stats show narrow edge for Bułka

The raw numbers paint a fascinating picture. Bułka registered a 70.59% save rate across all competitions last season, outperforming Patterson’s 67.63%. However, Sunderland’s rigid and effective defensive setup in many games meant Patterson faced far fewer shots: just 2.78 per 90, compared to Bułka’s 4.66. Patterson finished with 14 clean sheets in total, Bułka with 8.

Wyscout’s xG data adds extra depth. Patterson posted –0.065 xG prevented per 90, Bułka –0.057 – both figures marginally below par, reflecting the high quality of chances faced rather than routine errors. Patterson ended the campaign on –3.25 total goals prevented, Bułka –2.69. Statistically, they’ve both held par in difficult circumstances.

Area dominance: Bułka more commanding

Where Bułka really stands out is in his physical presence. At 6ft 5in, he towers over Patterson and is notably more assertive in commanding his area. He averaged 1.48 exits per 90, compared to Patterson’s 0.98, and recorded more aerial duels per 90 (0.49) to Patterson’s 0.38. These figures reflect a goalkeeper more aggressive off his line – traits that can suit high defensive lines and more progressive shapes.

It also speaks to an area where Patterson has faced repeated criticism – namely, his reluctance to dominate in crowded box situations, particularly from corners and deep deliveries. Critics have pointed to his lack of presence in these moments as a vulnerability – one Bułka’s stature and style may help address.

Another area where Bułka edges ahead is in interceptions – a key metric for goalkeepers operating behind aggressive or high lines. The Nice stopper averaged 1.46 interceptions per 90, compared to Patterson’s 1.00. When possession-adjusted – a method that accounts for how often a team is defending rather than attacking – Bułka again leads, with 1.75 PAdj interceptions to Patterson’s 1.27. That’s a notable difference.

In matches where Sunderland will see less of the ball, particularly in the Premier League, having a goalkeeper capable of reading play and stepping in to cut out dangerous balls behind the defence, whether it’s a chipped pass, a low cross or a slipped through ball, can be vital. Bułka’s superior anticipation in these situations, especially when his team is under sustained pressure, only strengthens the case for him as a high-level alternative.

Reflexes: Patterson still has the edge

Reflex saves show a clearer gap in the other direction. Patterson saved 70.21% of shots with reflexes, Bułka 66.67%, underlining the former’s shot-stopping sharpness and excellent reactions in close quarters. It’s a trait Sunderland fans have grown to trust since he emerged from the academy setup in 2022.

That shot-stopping instinct has often masked other weaknesses in Patterson’s game – and it remains his strongest weapon. There have been countless moments over the past three-and-a-half seasons where a close-range block or lightning-fast reaction has kept Sunderland in matches they had no right to stay in. While Bułka offers more in terms of command and distribution, Patterson’s ability to make improbable saves under pressure is precisely why he has kept the starting shirt for so long.

Distribution: A clearer path forward?

On the ball, Bułka impresses. His 67.18% long-pass accuracy is significantly higher than Patterson’s 54.28%, offering evidence of a more composed and accurate distributor under pressure. It’s an area where Patterson has faced persistent criticism, particularly around his footwork and rushed clearances under pressure. Bułka’s European pedigree and technical calmness could open up more deliberate build-up options, especially against aggressive presses.

Although Patterson averages slightly more progressive passes per 90 (5.07 v 4.94), Bułka’s execution and range, including diagonal switches into wide areas – appear more purposeful. It’s not just about volume, but control.

Margins, mentality and what’s next

Neither player concedes many easy goals – Bułka at 0.19 per 90, Patterson 0.20 – but over time, those small margins can separate relegation and survival.

Both are 25 years old, and neither is at their ceiling. Patterson offers calmness, continuity and a low-error style that’s suited the club’s rise. Bułka brings pedigree, personality, and high-level experience Sunderland don’t currently have in reserve.

If this deal happens, it would be a statement. Not just that Sunderland are building for survival, but that they’re building depth. And sometimes, as any elite dressing room will tell you, a bit of competition and friction can create a fire.