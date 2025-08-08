Ex-Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin joins Colchester United, reuniting with former Black Cats teammate

Former Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin has joined Colchester United on a one-year deal after leaving Northampton Town.

The 32-year-old, who made 24 appearances for the Cobblers last season following his move from Scottish Premiership side Ross County, agreed to terminate his contract at Sixfields a year early before sealing the switch to the JobServe Community Stadium.

Baldwin links up once again with ex-Black Cats team-mate Tom Flanagan, with the pair having previously formed a centre-back partnership during their time at the Stadium of Light. Speaking after his move, Baldwin said the prospect of reuniting with familiar faces and helping a youthful U’s squad was a major factor in his decision.

“Me and Flan had spoken before signing and he had nothing but good words to say about the place,” Baldwin explained. “There were a lot of parts that felt right about coming here, and obviously sharing a dressing room with lads you’ve played with before really helps. There are one or two in there that I know from previous clubs, so that’s been a good introduction.

“We do have a young squad, but that’s exciting. I think we’ve got a lot of good talent, a lot of pace, a lot of power, so a sprinkle of experience just to help them on their own journey will help. Hopefully that’s something I can bring to the group too.”

Baldwin began his professional career at Hartlepool United under then-U’s boss Mick Wadsworth, making his debut in December 2011. He later moved to Peterborough United in a deal reportedly worth up to £750,000, before signing for Sunderland in 2018.

After spells at Bristol Rovers and Ross County, Baldwin joined Northampton in 2023, spending a single season with the League One club. He will wear the No 20 shirt at Colchester and is expected to be in Danny Cowley’s travelling squad for Saturday’s trip to Oldham, subject to clearance. His arrival follows the loan signing of Nottingham Forest left-back Josh Powell earlier this week.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland are on the verge of securing a deal for Arthur Masuaku, who is set to become the club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances in all competitions last season. A seasoned top-flight player, Masuaku spent six years at West Ham United, racking up over 100 Premier League appearances, and is an experienced DR Congo international.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options, with Sunderland short on both depth and experience in the back line. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign, forcing Le Bris to field players out of position in pre-season.

Primarily a left-back, Masuaku’s signing would also give Le Bris the flexibility to use Reinildo in a central role when required, as seen in last weekend’s friendly against Real Betis.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Should the move be finalised in time, his first competitive outing in red and white could come against former club West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.