Sunderland’s 2025-26 squad numbers hint at Régis Le Bris’ plans as transfer window deadline nears

Sunderland have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign – and the list offers some intriguing transfer hints.

Notably, numbers have been handed to some players who could be described as on the fringes under Régis Le Bris, including: Harrison Jones (50), Zak Johnson (41), Alan Browne (8) and Jenson Seelt (23), as well as Nectar Triantis (25), Milan Aleksić (30), Aji Alese (42) and Leo Hjelde (33).

The inclusion of these names suggests they could form part of Le Bris’ wider squad this season, with the club signalling a belief in their long-term futures at the Stadium of Light. However, it remains possible that one or two could still depart on loan before the transfer window closes.

The announcement also confirmed numbers for Sunderland’s high-profile summer signings, with Granit Xhaka taking No.34, Robin Roefs at No.22, Marc Guiu at No.9 and Omar Alderete at No.15. However, there was no squad numbers for the likes of Abdoullah Ba, Joe Anderson or Ian Poveda as Sunderland begin their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Dutch side NEC are said to be interested in signing Seelt, according to De Gelderlander. The Nijmegen club are searching for central defensive reinforcements after a number of setbacks in the market, with the 22-year-old Eden-born defender emerging as a target. The report claims Seelt is free to leave Sunderland following the £10million arrival of Omar Alderete from Getafe.

A move to NEC would represent a return to Seelt’s roots – he came through their youth academy before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2017. He went on to make 63 appearances and score seven goals for Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie, while also featuring once for PSV’s first team.

Seelt left PSV for Sunderland two years ago but has made just 18 appearances for the club – all in the Championship – partly due to a serious knee injury sustained in March last year. Speaking after the 3–0 defeat to Hearts in pre-season, Seelt told The Echo that a loan move is “an option” as Sunderland continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insisted he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

The Dutch defender has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire 2024–25 senior campaign. He has impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality despite Sunderland’s defeat to Hearts.

“I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” Seelt added. “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Seelt admits last season was one of the toughest periods of his career but says he feels “very happy” and confident again after months of hard work – crediting his girlfriend, family and the club for their support. “Last season, everyone knows, it wasn't very nice for me,” he said. “But all summer, I've trained and made sure I was ready for pre-season. I think I've been showing some good bits. I'm feeling very well, so I'm very happy with that on a personal side.

“After a year of insecurity about the knee, it wasn't nice. But now I feel so good, and that's very nice for me. It was very tough. I'm happy that my girlfriend was with me in England – she really helped me. Loads of family came over, so that helped as well. The club was always very supportive. I never felt really lonely, although it's your injury. Every day, you have to overcome these difficulties and setbacks. But in the end, we're here.”

Seelt also praised head coach Régis Le Bris for his encouragement since arriving earlier this summer: “He's very supportive. Also, this new season, he speaks a lot with me. We speak about the game. I hope he's happy with me at the moment. Let's continue.”