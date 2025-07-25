Luis Suárez to Sporting CP for £21.1million – Sunderland-linked striker set for move to Portugal this summer

Sporting CP have won the race to sign Colombian striker Luis Javier Suárez – a player Sunderland were monitoring earlier in the summer window – according to leading transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano confirmed on Tuesday that a deal has now been struck with Almería for the prolific 27-year-old forward, who bagged 31 goals in 43 appearances last season. The agreement includes a total package of €25million (around £21.1million), alongside a 10% sell-on clause.

Romano recently tweeted regarding the transfer on social media: “Sporting CP have agreed deal to sign Luis Javier Suárez from Almería, here we go! Deal confirmed as exclusively revealed in June. €25m fee package plus 10% sell-on clause.”

The move is set to go through after Suárez emerged as Sporting’s priority replacement for Viktor Gyökeres, amid increasing speculation that the Swedish striker is heading to Arsenal in a blockbuster £63.5million deal. Sunderland had shown early interest in Suárez, making enquiries alongside Burnley and Turkish side Fenerbahçe. However, despite preliminary contact, the Black Cats’ pursuit appeared to go quiet in recent weeks.

Almería president João Gonçalves had warned earlier this month that the club would not wait indefinitely for Sporting to submit a final offer – and that opened a brief window for other suitors to make a move. But with Romano now confirming the deal as “here we go”, Suárez is Lisbon-bound. With Suárez heading elsewhere, Sunderland are expected to turn to alternative striker options in their bid to strengthen Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The club has already made high-profile additions this summer – including Simon Adingra and Habib Diarra – but remains on the lookout for extra firepower to ease the burden on current options. Sunderland are also due to face Hearts and Hull City in upcoming pre-season friendlies as preparations for the 2025-26 campaign continue to ramp up.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland have reportedly entered discussions with Olympiacos over a potential move for Italy Under-21 defender Lorenzo Pirola.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are actively targeting defensive reinforcements this summer and have been linked with several high-profile names in recent days. Those include Lille’s Bafodé Diakité, Sevilla’s Loïc Badé and Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí.

In Lucumí’s case, fresh claims from Italian publication Quotidiano Sportivo suggest Sunderland are preparing an improved offer. The proposed deal is said to be worth an initial £17.4million, rising to around £19.2million with performance-related add-ons.

According to FootItalia, Sunderland’s recruitment team have sanctioned the start of talks with Olympiacos over a deal for Lorenzo Pirola. The 23-year-old is said to be one of several defenders on the club’s shortlist – but is viewed internally as a “number one priority” at this stage of the window.

Olympiacos could reportedly demand a fee of up to £21.8million, with a potential offer from Sunderland expected to include an initial payment of £17.5million plus performance-related add-ons. AS Roma, Inter Milan and Bologna are also thought to be monitoring the Italy U21 international.